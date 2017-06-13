Crime
June 13, 2017 4:07 pm
Updated: June 13, 2017 4:09 pm

Kelowna man sentenced for death of young Calgary boy in 2005

By and Global News

Little Blake Harvey was killed in December 2005.

Global News
A A

A former Calgary man has been sentenced in the death of his then-girlfriend’s young son more than a decade ago.

In December 2005, Blake Harvey was found in medical distress and rushed to hospital.

Harvey, 2, died three days later.

In October 2015, police announced the arrest of Ryan John Podhorodecki in Victoria and charged him with manslaughter.

READ MORE: Kelowna man accused of killing child 10 years ago in Calgary

Ryan John Podhorodecki of Kelowna, British Columbia, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the child’s death.

Global News

Story continues below

Podhorodecki, 34, pleaded guilty to the charge in January 2017.

In court Tuesday, a Calgary judge accepted the joint sentencing submission of five-and-a-half years behind bars.

READ MORE: BC man pleads guilty in 2005 death of 2-year-old boy in Calgary

In an agreed statement of facts, court heard Harvey died of multiple blunt force injuries to the head, neck, torso and extremities.

The documents go on to say Podhorodecki admitted to an undercover police officer that he gave Blake “a licking” because he and his older brother “were being noisy” while he was trying to sleep and that he “lost his temper” because the youngster wouldn’t quiet down.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Blake Harvey
calgary child death
calgary child murder
cold case calgary
Kelowna Man Charged
Ryan John Podhorodecki

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News