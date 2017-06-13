Kelowna man sentenced for death of young Calgary boy in 2005

A former Calgary man has been sentenced in the death of his then-girlfriend’s young son more than a decade ago.

In December 2005, Blake Harvey was found in medical distress and rushed to hospital.

Harvey, 2, died three days later.

In October 2015, police announced the arrest of Ryan John Podhorodecki in Victoria and charged him with manslaughter.

Podhorodecki, 34, pleaded guilty to the charge in January 2017.

In court Tuesday, a Calgary judge accepted the joint sentencing submission of five-and-a-half years behind bars.

In an agreed statement of facts, court heard Harvey died of multiple blunt force injuries to the head, neck, torso and extremities.

The documents go on to say Podhorodecki admitted to an undercover police officer that he gave Blake “a licking” because he and his older brother “were being noisy” while he was trying to sleep and that he “lost his temper” because the youngster wouldn’t quiet down.