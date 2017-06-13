B.C. Parks are being destroyed by garbage and we’ve got to change: hiker’s plea

Carrying hiking equipment is pretty normal on a hike, but how about 40 pounds of garbage?

Two hikers cleaned up and carried down a mountain exactly that much garbage left behind by other trail users.

Vince Emond and Devan Francis carried 40 pounds of garbage from the trail including tarps, tents, party cups and all sorts of trash discarded at Upper Joffre Lake.

A Facebook post by Emond says BC’s parks are being destroyed and he wonders how people walked by the garbage and didn’t think to dispose of it properly.

BC’s trails have seen a growing popularity over the years, but a unwritten responsibility comes along with hiking them.

In his post, Emond is calling on the public to take it a step further and not only take your own garbage with you but to pack out things that don’t belong to you.

He’s advising to bring an extra garbage bag and collect any extra garbage you find.