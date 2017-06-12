Paul McCartney pens note to Metro Vancouver cities supporting ‘Meatless Mondays’

One of the biggest names in music is giving his seal of approval to a group of Metro Vancouver municipalities for their efforts to reduce meat consumption.

Sir Paul McCartney has written a personal thank-you note to the cities via the Vancouver Humane Society (VHS).

VHS Coordinator Emily Pickett said the group pitched the City of Vancouver, Port Moody, North Vancouver and New Westminster on the idea of “Meatless Monday” earlier this year.

Pickett said the program was introduced in 2015 to encourage plant-based food items to institutions and to raise awareness about the links between diet and the environment, health, and animal welfare.

The cities liked the idea, and along with several institutions and 10 schools, agreed to declare May 15 as Meatless Monday.

Pickett said her group reached out to Meat Free Mondays, a U.K.-based organization started by the McCartney family, and were surprised to hear back from the ex-Beatle himself.

“So we got in touch with them to let them know about this, we thought it might be of interest. And they supported, they did a post on the 15th of May as well just to help this international movement that is really taking place.”

They also got a note directly from McCartney.

“Congratulations to Vancouver, the City of North Vancouver, New Westminster and Port Moody for going meat free on Monday 15 May,” wrote McCartney.

“A great step forward in showing how easy and fun it is to have meat free days and help protect the planet from climate change. Well done. Love Paul and family.”

Pickett said she hopes the personal note will help generate buzz around the program.

“The students and schools that are participating will be really really excited to hear this as well, and will hopefully help inspire more people to join in the movement,” she says.