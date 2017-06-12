Calgary’s coyote concerns continue to dog city council

City officials are concerned with the response from Alberta Fish and Wildlife to what’s being called a growing coyote problem in Calgary.

While some pathways have been closed to allow the animals to raise their pups in dens, there were concerns from residents in the Edgement neighbourhood when a den was set up under the stoop of a home.

Aggressive coyotes chased people and the city contacted their provincial counterparts, but city administration officials say they didn’t get a response to the degree they wished.

After getting permission from the property owner, the city moved in and boarded up the den with rocks and mesh to force the coyotes out.

Kurt Hanson, general manager of community services, said part of the issue over the province’s response is that they normally don’t want to come into the city, despite the fact this falls under their jurisdiction.

“We do have concerns with the protocols with regards to the responsiveness by the province, Fish and Wildlife,” Hanson told council Monday. “We’ve got, as well, documentation back and forth.”

“We’re kind of in a conundrum because we understand the safety issue and that’s why we actually acted,” he said. “But it’s also something we would like them to fulfill their obligations on, as well, on an ongoing basis.”

“What can we do?” Councillor Sean Chu asked, wondering if it was time for the mayor’s office to send a letter to the provincial ministry in charge to get something done.

Hanson is hoping to meet with senior bureaucrats from the province to address the issue.