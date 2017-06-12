Peter Watts: STARS introduces new ‘easy-to-use’ smartphone app

The folks who deliver the STARS air ambulance service have come up with something new. It’s called SOLUS; an easy-to-use smartphone app that enables individuals to request and receive 24/7 emergency assistance anywhere in Canada where a cell signal can be received.

SOLUS tracks the user’s location in real time and, in an emergency situation, will connect him or her with an emergency communications specialist in the STARS Emergency Link Centre. STARS will then notify the user’s pre-defined emergency contacts and will coordinate the appropriate level of response within minutes.

WATCH BELOW: Newer, faster STARS Air Ambulance moves from Edmonton to Calgary

“Traditionally, we have worked with partners,” Erin Sharp, STARS business development director, told me. “But we’ve gotten a lot of requests for this kind of app from many individuals. A lot of them work alone in agriculture, forestry, and oil and gas.”

“As a business we’re looking for ways to grow and to raise money for our services. We think this app can do both, while providing a useful service to people – especially in rural areas.”

Check out solus.ca or stars.ca for more information.