Husband of Calgary gas and dash victim Maryam Rashidi dies in BC crash

The husband of a woman killed trying to stop a gas and dash in northwest Calgary has died in a car crash in British Columbia, friends confirmed to Global News.

According to reports, Ahmad Nourani Shallo was travelling from Vancouver to Calgary with his new wife and his eight-year-old son when the crash happened on the Trans-Canada Highway.

BC RCMP said the crash involved five vehicles and happened near the east entrance to Glacier National Park at around 5:40 p.m. on Thursday.

Witnesses told officers that an eastbound Mazda 5 was in a passing lane when it struck a westbound pickup truck and trailer.

“The resulting impact forced the Mazda into the vehicle it was passing,” a Monday news release stated. “It was struck by a loaded commercial transport truck on the driver’s side. The Mazda then struck the fifth vehicle and came to rest in the ditch.”

RCMP confirmed a woman and an eight-year-old were taken to hospital with unspecificed injuries. Shallo was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP said heavy rain may have played a role in the crash.

At the time, Shallo was driving to Calgary to mark the second anniversary of the death of his wife, Maryam Rashidi.

Rashidi was killed in June 2015 as she tried to stop a pickup truck with a tank full of stolen gas from leaving a northwest Calgary Centex station.

A jury found Joshua Mitchel guilty of manslaughter in Rashidi’s death. His sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 30.

With files from Jill Croteau