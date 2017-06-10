Hundreds walk to raise money for CancerCare Manitoba

WINNIPEG – Hundreds of walkers pounded the pavement to raise money for CancerCare Manitoba on Saturday morning.

Approximately 870 people walked in the tenth annual Challenge for Life at Assiniboine Park.

Since it began in 2008, the walk has raised nearly $9 million dollars for prevention, early detection, treatment, research andpatient support at CancerCare Manitoba.

This year, organizers set a goal of $1 million.