No winning ticket for Lotto Max, jackpot rises to $21 million

No winning ticket was sold for the $15 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

That means the jackpot for the next draw on June 16 will grow to approximately $21 million.

The winning numbers in Friday’s Lotto Max draw for an estimated $15 million: 7, 11, 20, 21, 22, 37 & 47. The bonus number was 38.

In the event of any discrepancy between this list and the official winning numbers, the latter shall prevail.