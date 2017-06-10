Semi collision claims life near Westwold, B.C.

RCMP say one person has died following a collision between a semi-truck and a vehicle Friday afternoon in Westwold, between Kamloops and Vernon.

The crash on Highway 97 shut down the route 10 km east of Falkland for more than four hours.

The transport driver sustained minor injuries, but the driver and sole occupant of the car died at the scene.

A witness told Global News the transport was hauling butane gas but there was no spill.

RCMP traffic reconstructionists are investigating with North Okanagan RCMP traffic officers.

The route reopened to traffic at 10 p.m.