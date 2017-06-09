Reports of landspout tornado and flooding rains in eastern Alberta Friday afternoon

The potent weather system over east central parts of Alberta did not disappoint Friday afternoon.

A special weather advisory was in place Friday, warning about funnel clouds and thunderstorms.

The funnel clouds predicted would likely produce “weak rotation,” according to Environment Canada’s special weather advisory.

“There is a chance that this rotation could intensify and become a weak landspout tornado.”

One appears to have been seen at around 4:00 p.m. near Mannville, Alta. about 80 kilometres west of Lloydminster.

Environment Canada has not confirmed a tornado for the area and there was no warning issued for one.

As the storm progressed east early Friday evening, it dropped heavy pea-sized hail over the Lloydminster area.

Resident Jason Whiting says the hail clogged sewer drains and caused water to back up on to streets “in areas that we don’t normally see that here in Lloydminster,” noting the east side of the city saw the worst of it.

“There’s a few spots in Lloydminster that are known to have a little more water in them after storms, but this occurrence caused a few residential streets to back up,” Whiting said.