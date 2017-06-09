Environment
Reports of landspout tornado and flooding rains in eastern Alberta Friday afternoon

By Weather Specialist  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Global News received reports Friday evening of a landspout near Mannville in eastern Alberta. Environment Canada has not confirmed a tornado for the area. Tina Simpkin explains.

The potent weather system over east central parts of Alberta did not disappoint Friday afternoon.

A special weather advisory was in place Friday, warning about funnel clouds and thunderstorms.

The funnel clouds predicted would likely produce “weak rotation,” according to Environment Canada’s special weather advisory.

“There is a chance that this rotation could intensify and become a weak landspout tornado.”

One appears to have been seen at around 4:00 p.m. near Mannville, Alta. about 80 kilometres west of Lloydminster.

Environment Canada has not confirmed a tornado for the area and there was no warning issued for one.

Katie Kwasnycia manville

A land spout tornado appears to touch down in a field near Mannville, AB on Friday June 9, 2017.

Courtesy of Katie Kwasnycia
pat jarratt tweeted to GE

A land spout tornado appears to touch down in a field near Mannville, AB on Friday June 9, 2017.

Courtesy of Pat Jarratt

As the storm progressed east early Friday evening, it dropped heavy pea-sized hail over the Lloydminster area.

Resident Jason Whiting says the hail clogged sewer drains and caused water to back up on to streets “in areas that we don’t normally see that here in Lloydminster,” noting the east side of the city saw the worst of it.

“There’s a few spots in Lloydminster that are known to have a little more water in them after storms, but this occurrence caused a few residential streets to back up,” Whiting said.

“Hopefully houses are OK, but there are two vehicles that had to be towed.”

Lloydminster flooding Jason Whiting 6pm

Heavy pea sized hail caused sewer drains to become clogged as a storm passed through Lloydminster on June 9, 2017.

Courtesy of Jason Whiting
jason whiting lloyd 3

Heavy pea sized hail caused sewer drains to become clogged as a storm passed through Lloydminster on June 9, 2017.

Courtesy of Jason Whiting
jason whiting lloyd 2

Heavy pea sized hail caused sewer drains to become clogged as a storm passed through Lloydminster on June 9, 2017.

Courtesy of Jason Whiting
jason whiting lloyd 1

Heavy pea sized hail caused sewer drains to become clogged as a storm passed through Lloydminster on June 9, 2017.

Courtesy of Jason Whiting

 

 

