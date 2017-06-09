Traffic
June 9, 2017

Sinkhole opens up in New Westminster

The sinkhole in New Westminster Friday morning. This van's wheel has fallen in to the sinkhole.

A sinkhole has opened up in New Westminster Friday morning.

The sinkhole is located on the New Westminster and Coquitlam border at the Braid and Brunette railway crossing.

The front left wheel of a white van has currently fallen into the sinkhole.

Crews are on scene.

Traffic on Braid Street is completely blocked east of Brunette Avenue until further notice.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area completely.

 

