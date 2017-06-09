York Regional Police officer drops the mic with freestyle rap solo

A York Regional Police officer is being praised for her unique approach to community engagement after she was filmed dropping a freestyle rap solo to a Dr. Dre beat during a car meet in Vaughan, Ont., Thursday night.

The viral video circulating on social media shows the officer, identified as PC Oliver, standing on stage surrounded by a boisterous crowd.

“Do you want to see YRP freestyle? Make some noise,” an announcer at the event said in the video. “Get your cameras out. This is history. DJ drop that.”

The video goes on to to show the crowd cheering loudly as the beat to Dr. Dre’s hit single “Still D.R.E.” begins to play in the background.

PC Oliver then appears to shake her head to the beat while performing a minute and a half rap solo to the audience.

“Yeah I’m a cop, Region of York, people call me pig, but what’s wrong with pork?” she raps. “I like my donut Boston cream and my coffee double double, I try to drink it up before someone starts trouble.”

“Anyone hatin’ needs to take a chill pill, and take the time to get to know me if you will. I’m ill. I’m real. I arrest those who kill. I get more insane, I catch those who drug deal.”

The officer then raps about animosity towards police, much to the delight of the crowd.

“I 100 per cent agree in love and equality. I want everybody to feel free and feel like they can come to me without saying, ‘Ah, police don’t care.’ I wish it would stop. I would put my life on the line for you, black or not.”

The video of the performance has since garnered over 16,000 views on Instagram and praise online.

“So good I had to watch it twice. Mad skills! Need more cops incidents like this,” Reddit poster GoingPlace wrote.

“Not going to hate, or try to look up negative stuff about YRP, but all I gotta say is major respect. We need more of this,” wrote BestTorsoForward on Reddit.

The rap solo also drew a compliment from the officer’s employer.

“PC Oliver threw it down last night!,” York Regional Police tweeted.