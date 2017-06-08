Manitoba Tories claim NDP broke election rule during byelection

Manitoba’s Progressive Conservatives are accusing the Opposition New Democrats of breaking election rules that ban political activities at polling stations.

The Tories have filed a complaint with the returning office in Point Douglas — a Winnipeg seat where advance polls are underway for a byelection next Tuesday.

The Tories say NDP candidate Bernadette Smith has taken photographs of herself with voters in front of the polling station.

They also allege NDP legislature members have been spending a lot of time around one polling station and on a balcony that overlooks it.

The province’s Elections Act forbids anyone from trying to influence voters or post campaign material within 50 metres of a polling station.

Lindsay Stewart, a spokeswoman for the NDP campaign, says she has not seen the complaint, but all New Democrats have been told to follow the rules.