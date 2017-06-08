Man wanted in connection with Laval homicide arrested in Vancouver

The Laval police service has confirmed that Mohamad Achraf Maatoug, 26, was arrested Wednesday in the Vancouver region, in connection with a homicide in Laval in May.

The events took place May 18 at the Moomba bar in Laval.

Police were called to the nightclub at around 3:15 a.m. after a brawl broke out inside the bar.

During the fight, a 33-year-old man was stabbed with an edged weapon, according to police.

The victim was rushed to hospital where he died of his injuries.

Police said the suspect fled the scene.

Maatoug became the subject of a nationwide arrest warrant and was taken into custody with the help of Vancouver police and the RCMP.

Currently steps are in place to return the suspect back to Laval to face charges.