Funeral held for Nanaimo teen, Makayla Chang

Dozens of people came out in Nanaimo on Wednesday to say goodbye to a teenager whose death remains a mystery.

Makayla Chang, 16, was found dead in May, more than two months after she went missing. Police are treating her death as a homicide.

Chang was reported missing on March 22. Police had said they believed she could have traveled to Metro Vancouver with a 53-year-old man, Steven Michael Bacon. Police eventually located Bacon and spoke with him, but did not call him a suspect.

Brandy McKee, a friend of the family, told Global News in May that Makayla was a very upbeat, positive young lady with the biggest heart. McKee says the family is thankful to anyone who has shown concern for Makayla while she was missing.

“There was no doubt in our hearts that she was going to be brought home safely,” McKee said. “It was very devastating. [There is] a lot of disbelief and shock.”

Police have not yet released how Chang died and no one has been arrested.

-With files from Yuliya Talmazan