‘They were stomping on his face’: Witness recounts fight at Coldstream beach

At least one person is in hospital after a violent fight at Kal Beach near Vernon Tuesday.

A video of the incident, which is now making the rounds on social media, shows two separate brawls on the Kal Beach dock in Coldstream. One is between a group of young women and the second shows four young men apparently attacking one young man, who is lying down on the dock.

Alana Shultz was sitting on the dock with her two friends and one of their 7-year-old sister’s when the fight broke out. One of her friends was seriously hurt in the fight and he is now in hospital recovering.

It all started with some choice words according to Shultz, with one of the men at the edge of the dock, who knew her friend, egging him on for a fight.

“They all started joking about hitting each other,” Shultz recounted. “My friend pushed the guy into the water because he didn’t want to fight.”

Chaos erupted from there.

Shultz said the young men from the edge of the dock all rushed over and started a full-scale fight.

“They knocked (my friend) to the ground, started stomping on his head and kicking him,” Shultz said

Shultz said her other friend was also attacked watching the violence unfold.

“(Someone) straight up punched her in the face while she was holding her 7-year-old sister.”

RCMP have been notified about the fight, but there has been no confirmation if any charges are being recommended.

This is the second violent fight in Vernon in the past week.

READ MORE: RCMP are investigating violent street brawl in Vernon

Over the weekend a large street brawl broke out outside of Status nightclub.

WATCH BELOW: A vicious, violent fight broke out outside a Vernon nightclub. A warning, the video contains violent content not suitable for all viewers. Kelly Hayes reports.