Halifax emergency crews working to retrieve injured hiker near Anderson Lake

Halifax emergency crews are responding to an injured hiker by Anderson Lake.

Pat Kline, Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency’s acting division commander, told Global News that a police officer had already reached the man.

“He’s got an injury that makes it impossible for him to walk out on his own,” Kline said. “We’re in the process of figuring out our best way to retrieve him.”

Kline said they received the call at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. He said the man fell and injured himself.

He said fire initially launched a drone but the range wasn’t far enough to see the man. They relocated to use the drone but a police officer had reached him by that time.

They are considering air, ground and sea methods of retrieval and have a boat crew on the way.

More to come…