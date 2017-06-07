Ontario grandmother left ‘high and confused’ in hospital after being fed marijuana chocolate by relative

An 86-year-old Newmarket, Ont. grandmother was taken to hospital feeling “high and confused” after she was intentionally given a marijuana-laced chocolate by a relative.

York Regional Police responded to a call of a senior who had ingested the cannabis-infused candy just after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, eventually taking her to hospital as a precaution.

Const. Andy Pattenden said a “younger family member” gave the chocolate to the unidentified woman without telling her what it was.

“It looked like the person gave it to her intentionally, for what purpose? We don’t know yet, it’s still too soon,” Pattenden said, adding the woman was exhibiting numerous symptoms.

“She was feeling high and confused.”