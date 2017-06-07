Former Stelco lands in Hamilton re-imagined as light industry, commercial district

Hamilton City Councillors are putting the wheels in motion to transform Hamilton’s iconic industrial skyline.

Ward 5 Councillor Chad Collins said the goal over the next few decades is to introduce new types of development to the former Stelco lands.

“A focus on light industry, commercial, maybe office buildings around the fringes, a new kind of employment base” he said.

In order for this vision to come to fruition, Collins points out, there are hurdles to overcome.

“Much of the infrastructure underground is deficient and is not up to today’s standards,” he stresses.

“We certainly have a level of contamination in the area.”

City councillors will be looking for financial support from the federal and provincial government for the remediation efforts necessary to draw investment.

Collins says the city has hired Deloitte to assist with planning the redevelopment as well as community outreach.

This includes discussions with current operators who could be impacted by new standards set in the area.

“Council needs to be prepared to implement some standards as it relates to ensuring that when those lands are used they are not abused” Collins said.

“That we don’t continue to see the industrial fallout.”