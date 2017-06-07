North Korea scolds Trump for withdrawing from Paris climate agreement

North Korea is taking U.S. President Donald Trump to task for his decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement.

In a statement issued on Tuesday via the Korean Central News Agency, a spokesman for the North Korean government called Trump’s decision the “height of egoism and moral vacuum seeking only their well-being even at the cost of the entire planet.”

The spokesman accused the U.S. of taking a decision “ignorant of the fact that the protection of the global environment is in their own interests.”

“The selfish act of the U.S. does not only have grave consequences for the international efforts to protect the environment, but poses great danger to other areas as well,” the statement added.

It went on to say that the U.S.’s attitude is also apparent in its approach to the “nuclear issue in the Korean peninsula.”

The statement said the U.S. has grown so “unreasonable and reckless” that it has been “coercing other countries to sacrifice their relations with the DPRK under the pretext of ensuring the U.S. security.”

“It is high time the world stopped pondering over the dangerous ideological trend which is surfacing in the U.S. with the emergence of the Trump administration, but raised alarm and stayed highly vigilant about it.”

Trump withdrew the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement after criticizing what he called “draconian” economic and financial burdens, and said leaving the deal “represents a reassertion of American sovereignty.”

“We don’t want other leaders and other countries laughing at us anymore. And they won’t be,” he said.

The decision left the U.S. as one of only three countries that aren’t part of the accord, alongside Syria and Nicaragua.

North Korea remains a signatory.