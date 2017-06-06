Thousands of chickens destroyed in Abbotsford barn fire

Roughly 7,000 to 10,000 chickens have died in a barn fire in Abbotsford Tuesday.

Few details are currently know, but it was a two-level barn located on a farm in the 4100-block of Ross Road that was completely wiped out by the fire.

A neighbouring barn appeared as if it was about to go up in flames but fire crews were able to save it.

Firefighters are now waiting for an excavator and are keeping the remaining parts of the structure cool.

This Abbotsford farm had a similar fire in 2012 that killed more than 15,000 chickens.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.