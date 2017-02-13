Thousands of chickens killed in Abbotsford barn fire

About 5,000 chickens have been killed in a huge fire at an Abbotsford poultry farm.

The fire broke out around 6:30 a.m. on Tolmie Road between No. 3 and No. 4 roads on the Sumas Prairie.

When crews arrived the flames had engulfed one barn and were quickly spreading to another, but firefighters managed to save the second structure.

There is no word yet on what started the fire or the cost of the damage.