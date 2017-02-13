Abbotsford Fire
February 13, 2017 2:52 pm
Updated: February 13, 2017 2:54 pm

Thousands of chickens killed in Abbotsford barn fire

Amy Judd is one of Global BC's web producers, co-host of Trending Now BC, and also appears on BC1 By Online News Producer  Global News

Fire crews kept cameras well back as they fought a barn fire in Abbotsford Monday morning.

Kevin MacDonald
A A

About 5,000 chickens have been killed in a huge fire at an Abbotsford poultry farm.

The fire broke out around 6:30 a.m. on Tolmie Road between No. 3 and No. 4 roads on the Sumas Prairie.

When crews arrived the flames had engulfed one barn and were quickly spreading to another, but firefighters managed to save the second structure.

There is no word yet on what started the fire or the cost of the damage.

 

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Abbotsford
Abbotsford BC
Abbotsford Fire
Abbotsford police
barn fire
Barn fire Abbotsford
Fire Abbotsford

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News