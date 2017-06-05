‘The Destroyer’ Desiree Scott back on home soil to face Costa Rica

WINNIPEG – With an upcoming game against Costa Rica, Winnipeg’s Desiree Scott and the rest of the Canada Women’s National Soccer team took to the pitch on Monday at the Ralph Cantafio Soccer Complex.

“I’m probably the most excited cause we’re here in Winnipeg.” Scott said.

Scott was grinning from ear to ear. After all it’s not every day she can put on the maple leaf in her hometown. In fact it’s been more than three years since her last international game in Winnipeg.

“I’m just really looking forward to being on home soil with my family and friends actually in the stands.” she said. “We only come here like once every three years, so I’m just going to relish the opportunity.”

Scott, 29, is back from her club team FC Kansas City. The midfielder will appear in her 125th game for her country when Canada faces Costa Rica on Thursday at Investors Group Field.

“Every day it’s a shock that I’m still ticking along, representing my country and doing something I love every day.” Scott said.

Scott is in her seventh year with the national team and it’s clear “The Destroyer” has the admiration of not only her teammates but also her head coach.

“What Desi (Desiree) brings is very unique and she’s the best in the world at it.” head coach John Herdman said.

“And that’s that defensive destroyer ability. No one does that job better than her, which is break up attacks and then get you set away on a counter attack.”

“She’s the destroyer.” said midfielder Sophie Schmidt.

“Her name suits her. She’s amazing to play alongside. She works so hard. She has your back on the field and never stops running and working.”

But there is one thing missing for Scott, and that’s her first international goal. Something her team is working hard to change.

“We’re putting the pressure on her to get out and see if she can score her first goal for Canada at home.” Herdman said. “So let’s see if we can get the fans to get that chant going.”

“I think she’d go nuts.” said Schmidt. “I don’t know if she would know how to celebrate that.”

“That’s a goal, definitely before I retire to score.” Scott said. “How amazing would that be in my own city? But I’m not going to hold my breath.”

Scott will get the chance on Thursday with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 pm. The two sides will meet again three days later in another friendly match in Toronto.

