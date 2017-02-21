Sports
February 21, 2017 10:37 am
Updated: February 21, 2017 10:40 am

WATCH LIVE: Desiree Scott, Team Canada to make announcement in Winnipeg at 10 a.m. CT

WINNIPEG — Mayor Brian Bowman and local soccer star, Desiree Scott are making an exciting announcement in Winnipeg Tuesday morning.

Canada Soccer Women’s National team will also help make the announcement at 10 a.m. CT., which will be live streamed from this page.

The Canadian women’s soccer team recently made history with back-to-back podium finishes at the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

Scott won the bronze medal in women’s soccer for the second Olympics in a row.

