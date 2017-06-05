Chrissy sent me: Canadians honouring London attack victim with donations, tributes

One positive light from the death of Christine Archibald is how it is inspiring Canadians and others from around the world to perform acts of kindness in her honour.

Archibald was one of seven victims of Saturday’s terrorist attack in London.

She had just moved to Europe to be with her fiance, Tyler Ferguson. The pair were on London Bridge when she was struck by a speeding van driven by terrorists which continued to the other end of the bridge before the three men jumped out and began attacking people with knives.

A day later, her family delivered a heartfelt message which has struck a chord with people across Canada.

The final three lines read: “Please honour her by making your community a better place. Volunteer your time and labour or donate to a homeless shelter. Tell them Chrissy sent you.”

Since that moment, people have begun to make donations, noting them on Twitter with the hashtag #ChrissySentMe.

Dropped off a load of clothes at a women's shelter on my way to work today. #ChrissySentMe — treena chambers (@adogabroadayear) June 5, 2017

Just donated to @WomensCrisisSWR in honour of Chrissy Archibald #chrissysentme — SKH (@natlexmom) June 5, 2017

Archibald worked at Calgary Alpha House Society before she left for work.

In a post on Facebook, the shelter said it was overwhelmed by the outpouring of support it had received Monday.

A friend of Ferguson’s has started a Gofundme page for people to make donations in Archibald’s honour. The proceeds from the charity fund will be distributed to United Way and Alpha House.

As of this writing, the fund had already raised over $3,000.