Edmonton sports

More
Sports
June 5, 2017 7:51 pm
Updated: June 5, 2017 7:52 pm

84-85 Edmonton Oilers selected by fans as greatest NHL team

By Staff The Canadian Press

Edmonton Oilers captain Wayne Gretzky gets ready to hoist the Stanley Cup during the presentation in Edmonton, Alta. in this May 31, 1985 file photo. At left is Paul Coffey and at right is Mike Krushilnyski. It hardly seems possible that two decades have slipped away since the memorable march of the Edmonton Oilers to a second straight Stanley Cup.

CP PHOTO/Bill Grimshaw
A A

The Wayne Gretzky-led 1984-85 Edmonton Oilers have been chosen by fans as the greatest NHL team of all time, the league announced Monday.

Story continues below

The league said in a statement that more than 3.6 million votes for the greatest team cast were over a six-week period beginning at the start of the Stanley Cup playoffs as part of the NHL’s centennial celebration. The NHL’s 96 Cup winners since the League’s inaugural season in 1917-18 competed in head-to-head voting.

IN PHOTOS: Edmonton Oilers 1984 Stanley Cup reunion

The 1984-85 Oilers defeated the Philadelphia Flyers in the Stanley Cup final to win their second straight championship. Along with Gretzky, the team’s roster was stacked with Hall of Famers including Mark Messier, Jari Kurri, Paul Coffey and Grant Fuhr.

“We had a love for the game,” Gretzky said in a statement.

“All of us loved being at the rink. We loved playing and we loved practising. I think from Messier, to (Glenn) Anderson, to (Coffey), to Kevin Lowe, to Kurri, we showed up for practice. We practised hard.”

Gretzky set records for assists (30) and points (47) in one playoff year. He also tied the modern record shared by Jean Beliveau (1956) and Mike Bossy (1982) for most goals in the Stanley Cup final, with seven in five games.

Watch below: Global News coverage of the 1984 Stanley Cup reunion in Edmonton 

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
1984 Edmonton Oilers
84-85 Edmonton Oilers
84-85 Oilers
Best NHL team
Edmonton Oilers
Edmonton sports
Greatest NHL team
greatest NHL team of all time
Hockey
Mark Messier
NHL
oilers
Wayne Gretzky

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News