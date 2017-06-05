Peter Watts: Have your say on cannabis

The federal government has brought in legislation proposing that recreational use of marijuana be permitted in Canada.

The provincial government has launched an online survey to address this issue and to seek advice from the public on what Alberta’s position should be. You can find the survey here.

Alberta Justice Minister and Solicitor General Kathleen Ganley was a guest on The Alberta Morning News Sunday.

“We’re looking for input on what the province’s goals should be,” she told me.

“What should the rules be with respect to purchasing the product? Should cannabis use in public places be allowed? If so, what should the guidelines be? What should be the legal age of pot users? How do we protect roadways and workplaces from any implications of pot use? What are the economic implications and opportunities of legalizing marijuana?”

The government will be collecting online reaction to these and other questions between now and July 31, 2017. After that, there will be a series of select public consultations as the provincial position on the new legislation is crafted.

Then, it’s on to Ottawa to influence the conversation before a final bill becomes law.

The federal goal is to have the new law in place by Canada Day 2018.

Here’s your chance. Make your point at www.alberta.ca\cannabis.

