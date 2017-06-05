Woman demands Oilers win Stanley Cup, threatens to haunt Rogers Place in obituary

The Edmonton Oilers better win the whole show next year… or else a “kick-ass sporty” lady might just make them pay.

An Edmonton woman remembered in a witty obituary Monday wanted her team to win Stanley Cup so badly, her family says she’s “not above haunting Rogers Place” if they don’t.

The humorous tribute to Loretta Workun was shared in the obituary section of Monday’s edition of the Edmonton Journal.

The 85-year-old was born Feb. 6, 1932 and passed away on May 30.

Her obituary reads: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our kick-ass sporty mom. She was grumpy and fiery till the end.

“Somehow she was survived by two fat kids and one grumpy old kid. In passing she joins her husband and son, both of whom she can now tell again to: ‘go soak your heads!’

“No service, but she warns the Oilers that they better win next year because she’s not above haunting Rogers Place.”

This year, the Edmonton Oilers made it to the playoffs for the first time in 11 years. The team beat the San Jose Sharks in the first round but lost to the Anaheim Ducks in the second.