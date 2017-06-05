Inquest to be held into the death of teen being held at Kilburn Hall

A public inquest will be held into the 2015 death of a teen who was being held at Kilburn Hall Youth Centre in Saskatoon.

Timothy Unger, 17, who was being held at the secure youth facility, died at Royal University Hospital early in the morning of July 30, 2015.

READ MORE: Young offender from Kilburn Hall in Saskatoon dies

A cause of death has not been released.

Saskatchewan Justice officials said at the time that foul play was not suspected.

A public inquest into the death of a person while being held in custody is required unless the coroner determines that the death was due entirely to natural causes and was not preventable.

Neil Robertson will preside over the inquest, which is scheduled for five days starting on Monday, June 19, 2017 at Saskatoon’s Court of Queen’s Bench.