June 6, 2017 9:00 am

Jill’s House: Becoming an honourary Siberian after winning curling silver

By Jill Officer Global News

Jill Officer becoming an honourary citizen in Siberia.

Jill Officer
Canadian Olympic gold medallist and Winnipeg mom Jill Officer gives us a twice-monthly look behind the scenes of her dual life in her blog, Jill’s House.

It was a hot and sunny day sitting by the pool in Saint Martin in February. My teammate Dawn handed me her phone and said, “Is this legit?”

I read the email, which was an invitation to an event in…

“It’s in, like, Siberia!” Dawn said.

Seriously?

I read the email again. Seems legit. And after some digging around, post vacation of course; we discovered that in fact this event was more than real. This event would be the first international event to be held in the Arctic Circle – The Arctic Curling Cup.

Eight arctic nation women’s teams would have their expenses paid to fly to Dudinka, Russia (the Arctic Circle of Northern Russia) to compete for a total prize purse of US $100,000!

Believe it or not, there was still a bit of debate amongst the four of us about whether to go, but we ultimately came to the decision that it was tough to pass up. And really, when else would you ever go to Siberia?!

So off we went with our protein bars, snacks and soup from home unsure of what food would be presented to us.

Winnipeg-Toronto-Frankfurt-Moscow (where we stopped for a day) and then the four hour flight to Norlisk, which was also another four hour time change from Moscow for a total of 12 hours difference from Winnipeg.

When we first landed in Norlisk, which has a population of over 170,000 people, it just looked like the prairies in January.

As exhausted as we were, given the overnight flight to the north, we drove an hour by bus to Dudinka (population of just over 22,000) where we stopped at the town’s welcome sign to be greeted by some of the local people in traditional dress.

Jill and her team being greeted by locals in traditional dress.

Jill Officer

For the next four days, we curled and experienced “cultural activities” which included a local museum visit, becoming a honourary Citizen of the Taimyr Peninsula (a local to the region) and being hosted in what their indigenous people call a “skin tent” which is essentially like a teepee. Inside the skin tent, we met the original deer farmer of the region and I even took a swig of goose broth!

PHOTO GALLERY

Jill Siberia 3

Trying goose broth for the first time.

Jill Officer
Jill Siberia 4

Hanging out with the original deer farmer of the area.

Jill Officer
Jill Siberia 2

Jill becoming an honourary local citizen.

Jill Officer

The curling event itself had some interesting aspects as we played with a back drop of quiet house dance music and a flashy stage that was ultimately used for the best opening ceremonies we’ve ever been part of – other than the Olympics!

WATCH: Fireworks during opening ceremonies in Siberia

In the end, we won the silver medal in the event losing our only game in the final to our familiar Russian rivals Team Anna Sidorova of Russia.

Posing on the podium after receiving their silver medals.

Jill Officer

A few years ago, we thought that curling in Las Vegas was a strange location, but now it just seems normal. So while curling in Siberia seemed even more unusual despite being a winter nation, it may just become a regular stop on the curling tour.

After returning home, someone said to me, “I guess you can check Siberia off your bucket list.”

“I’m not sure it was really on my bucket list,” I said.

“But now that I’ve been there, I will put it on the list and check it off!”

IN PHOTOS: Jill Officer’s trip to Siberia

AboveGroundGasLines Jill Siberia

Due to the permafrost in the arctic, all of the utility lines such as gas, sewer, electricity are all run above ground.

Jill Officer
ColouredBuidlings Jill Siberia

Dull colours dominate the region most of the year because of so much white snow as well as 24 hour darkness in the winter so the community has brightened the facades of the buildings, plus it is helpful in a snow storm to know which way you are going.

Jill Officer
WoodPiles

Also due to permafrost, buildings are built on piles.

Jill Officer
GroceryStore
LocalChurch Jill Siberia

We were unable to go inside but it was a beautiful sight in what could be a dreary place.

Jill Officer
TraditionalDress

During one of our cultural activities, we had the opportunity to meet these Taymyrian locals in their traditional dress.

Jill Officer
HotelRoom

A picture of our tiny hotel room.

Jill Officer
OutsideOfHotel

We were unsure what to think when we pulled up about what our accommodations would be like, but they were very good.

Jill Officer
TapingWindows

While we were in the north, it was 24 hour daylight. We decided to tape the windows with tin foil and garbage bags as there were no blackout blinds in our room.

Jill Officer
Reindeer Jill Officer

The original deer farmer brought his deer in from the tundra for people to view. It was also the deer/venison that we were fed.

Jill Officer
TeamAndDudinkaSign Jill Siberia

Outside the arena, they had a winter atmosphere set up where they had reindeer on display as well as skin tents and a jumbo tron that was showing the curling inside the building.

Jill Officer
Venison Jill Siberia

Our meals were provided. We were mostly served rice, pasta, potatoes, beef, fish and venison(just like the reindeer that were outside)

Jill Officer
IMG_3892 Jill Siberia

Oddly enough I didn’t take a photo of the outside of the arena. This is a photo from a booklet that we received from the event.

Jill Officer
MammothMascot Jill Siberia

It seemed that the mammoth was their regional animal as it was a mascot for the event and we received a stuffed mammoth with a curling broom.

Jill Officer
PanoOfCrowd Jill Siberia

The crowds of people during the event, especially on the weekend, were quite good.

Jill Officer
IMG_3373 Jill Siberia

How the arena looked during gameplay.

Jill Officer
Ceremonies Jill Siberia

A snap of the light show during the opening ceremonies.

Jill Officer
Ceremonies@ Jill Siberia

The dramatic opening ceremonies featuring a light show.

Jill Officer
PanoOutsideArena Jill Siberia

This was the view from the stairs of the arena.

Jill Officer
SkinTent Jill Siberia

The locals call these skin tents which are essentially like a teepee.

Jill Officer
BigScreenTV Jill Siberia

This was the huge jumbo tron outside the arena as part of the winter festival atmosphere.

Jill Officer

