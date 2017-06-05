Stampede Shaker 2017 features Tom Cochrane, Sloan, Trooper and Steven Page

Tom Cochrane will be performing in Calgary with Red Rider during the 2017 Calgary Stampede.

The Canadian singer-songwriter will take to the stage at the 2017 Stampede Shaker concert at Fort Calgary on Wednesday, July 12 in support of the Rotary Club of Calgary.

READ MORE: Calgary Stampede 2017 concert listing

In addition to Cochrane, attendees will be able to see performances from Sloan, Trooper and former Barenaked Ladies frontman Steven Page.

Tickets for the event are $69 for general admission or $149 for ultra VIP.

See Tom Cochrane w/ Red Rider, Sloan, Trooper, & Steven Page on July 12th at Fort Calgary! Tickets ON SALE at https://t.co/r7QKYexreI! pic.twitter.com/apLeJKlNTv — Stampede Shaker (@StampedeShaker) June 5, 2017

The 2017 Calgary Stampede runs from July 7 to 16.