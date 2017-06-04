Adrenalin runs high at 8th annual ‘Carnage in Coaldale’ demolition derby and mud bog

There was no shortage of heart-pumping action this weekend at the 8th annual “Carnage in Coaldale” smash and splash demolition derby and mud bog.

For mini-driver Joddi Davis, all it takes is a little inspiration from her son Hayden to get behind the wheel. You could even say he’s her biggest fan.

“I am very excited — I would freak out right now if she was racing,” seven-year-old Hayden said.

Davis started off as a volunteer photographer at the event, but now she’s in the front seat with no plans of slowing down.

“Someone asked me last year if I would like to drive a mini and I said, ‘Absolutely,'” she said. “Now, I’m in my second year and I’m addicted to it.”

Last year, she came in fourth, after the car she was driving caught on fire.

The rules of the derby are simple — the last car standing wins. Around 60 cars battled it out in full size, mini and truck classes over the weekend.

But the carnage isn’t just for entertainment. It’s the largest fundraiser for the Coaldale Kinsmen raising around $175,000 over the past seven years.

“Kinsmen donated 100 per cent of the proceeds back to Coaldale and district,” chairman Jack Van Rijn said. “We’re big into playgrounds and spray parks and any community group looking for funding, they come to us.”

The event continues to grow with around 5,800 fans turning out, with drivers from across western Canada.

This year also saw a new location just north of Coaldale, after outgrowing the old one.

“The town of Coaldale was gracious enough to give us 40 acres of land in their unused industrial park,” Van Rijn said. “It gives us an excellent opportunity to put on a great show.”

Van Rijn said 35 Kinsmen put in more than 3,000 hours of work into planning the event along with 100 volunteers who work the show.

But in the end, it was a first-place finish for Davis.

“I really didn’t expect that turnout, but I’m overwhelmed with excitement and joy right now,” she said.

One day, Hayden hopes to follow in his mom’s footsteps and get involved.

“I want to ride the mud bog trucks when I grow up — hopefully, I can do that,” he said.