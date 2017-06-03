After 60 years in business, Cartierville’s Nettoyeur Bel-Tone shuts down due to construction

For the past decade, Robin Girard has put everything he has into making Nettoyeur Bel-Tone thrive.

Along the years, he built a solid clientele.

“I think he’s been giving over the years, personalized service to his customers. And this is the reason why I’ve been a regular client and faithful client to him,” Marc Cadieux said.

But Cadieux’s is one of the last transactions Girard will be making at Bel-Tone and knowing that is devastating for him.

As Girard hands Cadieux’s last batch of clothes ever, he breaks down in tears.

“I feel in a bind. They gave up on me,” Girard told Global News.

“He’s been here for the last 12 years. It’s sad,” client and friend Louis Babin said.

Girard says he’s hanging up the towel because of construction just outside his shop.

Gouin Boulevard has been under repair since March 5.

READ MORE: Gouin Boulevard road work behind schedule

With detours and barely no parking, getting to Bel-Tone is a task reserved for the most persistent.

And that, Girard says, cut his business in half.

“It affects us in the sense that I can’t pay my rent. I can’t pay my providers,” Girard said.

Girard tried to fight for his survival.

A few months ago, he got together with other merchants and wrote a letter to the mayor, asking for help.

“We never got an answer,” he told Global News.

Robin Girard took over #Bel-Tone 12 years ago. Now at 54, he's lost his business due to construction on #Gouin pic.twitter.com/bewWUC2hS7 — Gloria Henriquez (@GloriaMTL) June 3, 2017

Montreal’s Mayor Denis Coderre promised to roll out a compensation plan for businesses stuck in the middle of repairs.

But the plan hangs on passing a bill that will give Montreal the status of metropolis.

“When the bill will have that royal sanction, I will be able to move forward,” Coderre said.

“Please be patient but I’m at mercy of the National Assembly’s agenda.”

However, patience is no longer an option for businesses like Girard’s.

READ MORE: Bishop Street merchants gearing up for court fight over lengthy construction work

The restaurant next door closed shortly after opening.

It got so bad for Girard he’s losing his equipment because can’t even afford to get the heavy machinery out of the shop.

And although there’s no hope for him, Girard says he wants to continue the fight for those still hanging on.

“I’d like a lawyer to take on this case,” Girard said.

Construction is expected to continue until next spring.