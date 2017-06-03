Sinkhole stops traffic in and out of Granville Island

A sinkhole at the entrance to Vancouver’s Granville Island has caused traffic disruptions on a busy Saturday morning.

Vehicle access has been closed for a few hours because of “a road issue” on Anderson Street, according to Granville Island’s Twitter account.

Road Update: All vehicle traffic both on and off of Granville Island is now stopped until further notice. COV is assessing the sinkhole — Granville Island (@granville_isle) June 3, 2017

Vancouver Police told Global News they are assisting crews with traffic control at the vehicle entrance to Granville Island as the crews begin repairs to some sort of waterline break.

Cst. Jason Doucette with the Vancouver Police says vehicles are being allowed off the island, and pedestrians and cyclists can come and go as usual.

Doucette says traffic disruptions around Granville Island will continue until further notice.

Police are encouraging visitors to take transit, park off site and walk, or ride their bikes onto the island while the restrictions are in place.

The City of Vancouver is currently accessing the sinkhole.

As of noon, it appears outgoing traffic has currently resumed for vehicles, but it is moving very slowly.