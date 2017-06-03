Motorcyclist in hospital with serious injuries after crash in Maple Ridge
A motorcyclist is in hospital with serious injuries after a crash that shut down a portion of Lougheed Highway for much of Friday night.
Maple Ridge RCMP say a motorcycle and truck crashed shortly after 9 p.m. between 216th and Laity Street in Maple Ridge.
It closed the area to traffic for several hours.
The driver of the truck stayed at the scene and is co-operating with police.
Speed and alcohol have not been ruled out as possible causes of the crash.
The highway has now been re-opened.
