June 3, 2017 1:33 pm
Updated: June 3, 2017 1:36 pm

Motorcyclist in hospital with serious injuries after crash in Maple Ridge

A motorcyclist is in hospital with serious injuries after a crash that shut down a portion of Lougheed Highway for much of Friday night.

Maple Ridge RCMP say a motorcycle and truck crashed shortly after 9 p.m. between 216th and Laity Street in Maple Ridge.

It closed the area to traffic for several hours.

The driver of the truck stayed at the scene and is co-operating with police.

Speed and alcohol have not been ruled out as possible causes of the crash.

The highway has now been re-opened.

