Edmonton firefighters used naloxone kits 36 times in 13 weeks

In the just over 13 weeks since Edmonton Fire Rescue have been equipped with naloxone kits, firefighters have used them nearly three times a week treat people suspected of overdosing on opioids like fentanyl.

READ MORE: Fentanyl 101 – The facts and dangers

The life-saving kits have been used 36 times between the end of February and Friday morning, according to Edmonton Fire Rescue. Firefighters have not had to use any of the kits on themselves. Edmonton crews have treated fewer overdoses than their Calgary counterparts, who after six weeks had used the kits 45 times.

READ MORE: Calgary firefighters use naloxone kits 45 times in 6 weeks

Calgary firefighters began carrying the kits in December 2016, and a few months later in February the provincial government began providing injectable naloxone kits and training to Alberta first responders at no cost.

More than 113 people died of apparent fentanyl overdoses in Alberta in the first three months of 2017. Alberta Health said 91 per cent of the deaths so far this year occurred in larger cities, with 51 deaths in the Calgary area and 36 in the Edmonton region.

READ MORE: 113 fentanyl-related deaths in Alberta in first 3 months of 2017

A City of Edmonton report released Thursday said in Alberta, the rate of emergency department visits related to opioids and substance misuse increased by an average of six per cent on a quarterly basis from 2014 to 2016, and increased by 23 per cent from the beginning to the end of 2016.

The city report said employees most likely to encounter someone dying from an overdose would be park rangers, peace officers, rec centre staff and municipal inspection workers.

In Vancouver, city parks staff and those who work in subsidized housing and some downtown community centres are trained and equipped with naloxone kits. However the City of Edmonton report said it does not intend to expand access to naloxone beyond firefighters.

Instead, a memo was sent out in April advising city staff who come upon someone they suspect may have overdosed to call 911, put on personal protective equipment, keep the person’s airway open and start CPR or use a defibrillator until emergency crews arrive.

READ MORE: ‘People are afraid’: Why some Canadians don’t call 911 during an overdose

Naloxone kits have been available in Alberta pharmacies since January 2016. In May 2016, the province made the kits available without a prescription in Alberta. Naloxone is available as both a nasal spray and via injection.

Between Jan. 1, 2016 and March 31, 2017, 8,544 naloxone kits were distributed in Alberta. Alberta Health said about 1,130 people have reported back to say the naloxone kits have helped reverse an overdose.

The kits are used to block the effects of opioids, including fentanyl. Naloxone can prevent an overdose from becoming fatal when it’s given immediately and followed up with emergency medical support.

READ MORE: Alberta declares opioid public health crisis, announces $30M increase and new panel to address deaths

The City of Edmonton report will be debated at council’s community services committee next Thursday.

— With files from Caley Ramsay and Emily Mertz, Global News