‘Aggressive’ opioid plan to be unveiled by Alberta government

Over 100 people died of apparent fentanyl overdoses in Alberta in the first three months of 2017, and now the province is unveiling a new plan to address the growing opioid crisis.

Associate Minister of Health Brandy Payne will reveal the details in a news conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

She will be joined by Dr. Karen Grimsrud, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health; Elaine Hyshka, who is an assistant professor with the School of Public Health at the University of Alberta; Dr. Nicholas Etches, the medical officer of health with Alberta Health Services’ Calgary Zone; and Lorna Thomas, a member of “Moms Stop the Harm” (MSTH).

MSTH is a network of Canadian mothers and families whose loved ones have died due to substance use.

Earlier this month, Alberta Health said 91 per cent of the deaths so far this year occurred in larger cities, with 51 deaths in the Calgary area and 36 in the Edmonton region.

The crisis has led to a significant increase in hospital visits over the past couple of years. In 2016, there were 9,037 emergency and urgent care visits related to opioids and other substances, Alberta Health said. That compares to 7,516 visits in 2015

Fentanyl is very easy to get. Recently, Global News, 680 CJOB and former federal prosecutor Bruce MacFarlane teamed up to find out just how easy it is to buy fentanyl and carfentanil online using the dark web. On it, MacFarlene was able to be connected with a purported fentanyl dealer.

He offered to sell MacFarlene a kilogram of fentanyl for $2,000 and ship it overnight via FedEx or UPS – and if it was intercepted, the dealer would do a re-shipment.

The federal government recently passed legislation aimed at curbing the influx of opioids into Canada.

Bill C-37 received royal assent last week. It streamlines the approval conditions for safe injection sites and allows Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) agents to inspect packages that weigh less than 30 grams. Previously, agents had to ask permission from the person sending the letter to inspect it.

