Think fentanyl’s danger is exaggerated? P.E.I. police photo shows otherwise

Police in P.E.I. are drawing attention to the dangers of opioids and how little it can take to kill someone.

On Monday, the Kensington Police Service posted a photo on the department’s Facebook page comparing three vials of synthetic opioids.

“Had an interesting conversation with a few people this evening. While on patrol, I was approached by a small group who were basically wondering if the news and media were ‘sensationalising’ the dangers of fentanyl in Canada,” the department wrote.

WATCH: Ontario doctor sentenced to 2 years for forging prescriptions, trafficking fentanyl



READ MORE: Fentanyl overdoses killed hundreds of Canadians this year, experts say 2017 could be deadlier

The photo shows vials of heroin, fentanyl and carfentanil side by side, each containing a lethal dose of the drug.

“Do I think the media is sensationalising the fentanyl epidemic in Canada?” the police department wrote. “NOT AT ALL!! I wish they talked about it more every day!”

The Facebook post has been shared more than 9,000 times since it was posted earlier this week with many social media users thanking the police force for the “eye opener.”

WATCH: Toronto widow believes fentanyl-laced cocaine behind husband’s death



“Taking drugs is like playing Russian roulette! Thanks for your post, it was an eye opener,” Maria Gendron wrote.

READ MORE: Photo of pigeon’s nest in bed of needles shows ‘sad reality’ of Vancouver’s opioid crisis

“As a nurse in an ICU, believe me, the media isn’t even scratching the surface of how dangerous fentanyl is,” Thomas Hamilton commented.

According to 2014 data, there were four opioid-related deaths in P.E.I.