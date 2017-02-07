Alberta gives firefighters access to naloxone kits as fentanyl overdose deaths rise

All Alberta first responders now have the ability to give life-saving naloxone by injection when responding to an overdose call.

“We’re pleased to hear the province is supporting the delivery and training of naloxone so police officers and firefighters can administer naloxone in the communities we serve,” said Kyle Melting Tallow, the deputy chief of the Blood Tribe Police.

“Having more first responders trained in naloxone will save lives and also hopefully reduce the risk of exposure to this drug to first responders.”

Last year, 343 people died of apparent drug overdoses related to fentanyl in Alberta. In 2015, that number was 257.

In the last three months of 2016, there were 111 overdose deaths involving fentanyl in Alberta. That number is more than two times higher than it was in the last three months of 2015.

READ MORE: Recovering fentanyl addict relates to Calgary parents who died from suspected drug overdose

The NDP government also announced Tuesday that naloxone will be descheduled, allowing anyone to get a kit without a prescription.

“The addition of naloxone to fire apparatus will enhance our service to the public and ensure our firefighters are protected in the event they come into contact with an opioid while performing their duties,” Edmonton Fire Chief Ken Block said.

“Our first responders are heroes for their work saving lives on the front lines,” Associate Health Minister Brandy Payne said. “Now firefighters across the province can administer injectable naloxone, giving them an additional life-saving tool when responding to an overdose call.

“Making naloxone more widely accessible to individuals and organizations who want the kits will also help prevent further deaths.”

READ MORE: Politicians search for national solution to Canada’s opioid crisis at summit in Ottawa

Naloxone can prevent an overdose from becoming fatal when it’s given immediately and followed up with emergency medical support. The government is providing injectable naloxone kits and training to first responders at no cost.

“However, police and fire departments remain free to make their own operational decisions about carrying and administering naloxone,” a news release said.

READ MORE: Fentanyl crisis: Calgary police chief says Alberta NDP’s response is lacking

The province is also providing $730,000 in grant funding to support agencies working to create supervised consumption services in several communities, including Edmonton and Calgary.

An opioid dependency treatment (ODT) clinic is scheduled to open this spring in Grande Prairie and will have the capacity to serve 300 patients. An additional 300 patients in AHS ODT clinics have been “identified as ready to transition to primary health-care providers, with the aim of opening up spaces for new patients,” the release said.

Alberta Health is publishing quarterly public reports on opioid overdose data and will start posting interim reports on fentanyl deaths.

Opioids Substances Misuse Report 2016 Q4 by Anonymous TdomnV9OD4 on Scribd