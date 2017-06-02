Arnold Schwarzenegger has a blunt message for Donald Trump

And the social media battle between Arnold Schwarzenegger and U.S. President Donald Trump continues.

Former California governor Schwarzenegger took the first jab this time around, voicing his concern about Trump’s departure from the Paris climate agreement in a blunt video message posted Thursday night.

Schwarzenegger was given the microphone by ATTN, an “issues-driven” media company out of Los Angeles, Calif. In the video, Schwarzenegger doesn’t hold back, clearly referring to Trump in his message.

“One man cannot destroy our progress,” he says sternly. “One man can’t stop our clean energy revolution. And one man can’t go back in time — only I can do that.” (Here, Schwarzenegger is riffing off of his Terminator role.)

“Please Mr. President, choose the future,” he pleads. “No one remembers the people who told President Kennedy not to go to the moon. We remember the great leaders.”

Trump has been receiving major backlash from around the world about his decision to withdraw from the Paris agreement; even city mayors in the United States have voiced their dissent.

For his part, Schwarzenegger has always been an advocate for environmental causes and has publicly sought to combat climate change. He attended the 2015 Paris meetings on climate in person.

“I believe the science is in. The debate is over and the time for action is now,” he said a few months before the summit. “This is bigger than any movie, this is the challenge of our time. And it is our responsibility to leave this world a better place than we found it, but right now we are failing future generations.”

This video message is the latest chapter in the ongoing feud between Trump and Schwarzenegger.

The pair have been warring on social media for months now, a battle of words that began when Schwarzenegger took over Trump’s Celebrity Apprentice hosting duties.

Trump continually jabbed at the show’s low ratings with Schwarzenegger as host, and the Terminator star would reply with measured digs about Trump’s leadership abilities and political approaches.

Schwarzenegger quit Celebrity Apprentice in March, citing the “Trump baggage” as a major factor in his decision.

As of this writing, Trump has not replied to Schwarzenegger’s video.