Thompson brothers going head-to-head in NLL Champion’s Cup

When the Saskatchewan Rush and Georgia Swarm meet in the National Lacrosse League’s (NLL) Champion’s Cup, there will be more than just a title on the line.

It will also be a match-up between the Thompson brothers.

Lyle, Myles and Jerome Thompson all play for the Swarm, who are seeking their first NLL title.

Brother Jeremy is looking for another title as the Rush make their third-straight trip to the Champion’s Cup.

“All year there was questions popping up here and there, ‘what if you guys play your brothers?’” Jeremy said.

“You know I’m very proud of my brothers and my family you know and their accomplishments in the game of lacrosse.”

It’s about more than lacrosse for the Thompson’s.

The sport is a vital part of Iroquois culture and what better place to showcase that than on one of the game’s biggest stages.

“My parents always taught us that it’s not about the number or the last name on your jersey, it’s about who you’re playing the game for and that’s the Creator,” Jeremy said.

“How He meant this game to be played was to go out there and entertain.”

The brothers met earlier in the year, when they set a Guinness World Record with four brothers in one game.

Jeremy said he will just go out and enjoy the series and leave it “all on the floor.”

Game 1 of the Champion’s Cup is on June 4 at the Infinite Energy Arena in Duluth, Ga.

Game 2 goes June 10 at SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon and Game 3, if necessary, is back in Duluth on June 18.