Montreal flag floats aboard International Space Station for city’s 375th anniversary

After spending almost 200 days aboard the International Space Station (ISS), French astronaut Thomas Pesquet wanted to share his enthusiasm for Montreal’s 375th anniversary.

In a video uploaded to YouTube, Pesquet unfolded Montreal’s flag and proudly let it float in the micro-gravity environment.

“I wish you a happy 375th birthday from the International Space Station,” he declared in the video.

Pesquet returns to Earth June 2 and said he is excited to return to the city he has called home for the last 10 years.

He also took the opportunity to announce a unique public concert to be held at the foot of Mount Royal on August 19.

It will feature free performances from the Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal, the Orchestre Métropolitain, and the McGill Symphony Orchestra.

Over 300 musicians, pop artists and choral singers will share the stage to celebrate the city’s 375th anniversary.