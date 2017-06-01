81% of 2017 Saskatchewan crop now seeded

While wet conditions are hampering seeding operations in many parts of northern Saskatchewan, producers in other parts of the province have made progress in getting the 2017 crop in the ground.

Saskatchewan Agriculture reported Thursday in its weekly crop report that 81 per cent of seeding is now complete.

The five-year average for this time of year is 82 per cent.

Farmers in the southeast are furthest along at 95 per cent, while the southwest is 94 per cent complete.

A couple of weeks of warm and dry weather is needed in the northeast region, where 43 per cent of the crop is in the ground.

A slow-moving weather system brought significant rainfall to the region, with the Nipawin area reporting 65 millimetres of rain.

Crops are reported to be in fair to excellent condition, but moisture is needed in parts of southern and central regions to help crops germinate and emerge.

Strong winds, frost, hail, localized flooding and a lack of moisture caused the majority of crop damage in the past week.

SaskPower is again urging farmers to exercise caution when moving farm equipment.

There were 15 incidents of equipment coming into contact with power lines or poles between May 22 and May 27, and 91 for the month.