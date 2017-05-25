Seeding of 2017 Saskatchewan crop reaches 60%

While farmers are making progress getting the 2017 Saskatchewan crop in the ground, several weeks of warm and dry weather is needed to complete seeding operations.

Fields remain wet in northern regions and Saskatchewan Agriculture reported Thursday that an estimated five per cent of acres in the province will not be seeded this year due to excessive moisture.

For land that is being seeded, 60 per cent of the crop is in the ground, according to the weekly crop report.

The five-year average for this time of year is 65 per cent.

Furthest along is the southeast at 80 per cent, with 76 per cent seeded in the southwest. Only 25 per of seeding is complete in the northeast region.

The majority of crops are reported at either normal development for this time of year or behind developmental stages.

Some crops have been damaged in the past week due to strong winds, localized flooding and a lack of moisture. A hard frost damaged some alfalfa, winter cereal and canola fields and some fields will be reseeded in the coming weeks.

SaskPower is also urging farmers to exercise caution.

So far in May, there have been 67 reports of farm equipment coming into contact with power lines, including 23 between May 15-23.

No injuries or fatalities have been reported.