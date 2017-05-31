John Horgan, Andrew Weaver visit B.C.’s government house

The leaders of British Columbia’s New Democrats and Greens have attended government house to deliver signed copies of their four-year agreement to run the province under a minority government.

A representative for Lt.-Gov. Judith Guichon accepted the documents on her behalf.

John Horgan, leader of the NDP, and Green Leader Andrew Weaver say the deal strongly signals to the lieutenant-governor the commitment of the two parties to form B.C.’s next government.

The leaders say the agreement lays out a signed, good faith working arrangement for Guichon to consider in deliberations that could result in her asking the NDP to form a new government.

Premier Christy Clark has said she will recall the legislature next month where she expects a confidence vote will occur that will likely defeat her Liberal government.

Clark’s Liberals won 43 seats in the May 9 election, one short of a majority, but the formal agreement with the NDP and Greens gives them 44 seats, amounting to a one seat majority.