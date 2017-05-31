BC Election 2017

Andrew Weaver
May 31, 2017 4:06 pm

John Horgan, Andrew Weaver visit B.C.’s government house

By Staff The Canadian Press

John Horgan and Andrew Weaver arrive at Government House on Wednesday morning.

The leaders of British Columbia’s New Democrats and Greens have attended government house to deliver signed copies of their four-year agreement to run the province under a minority government.

A representative for Lt.-Gov. Judith Guichon accepted the documents on her behalf.

John Horgan, leader of the NDP, and Green Leader Andrew Weaver say the deal strongly signals to the lieutenant-governor the commitment of the two parties to form B.C.’s next government.

The leaders say the agreement lays out a signed, good faith working arrangement for Guichon to consider in deliberations that could result in her asking the NDP to form a new government.

Premier Christy Clark has said she will recall the legislature next month where she expects a confidence vote will occur that will likely defeat her Liberal government.

Clark’s Liberals won 43 seats in the May 9 election, one short of a majority, but the formal agreement with the NDP and Greens gives them 44 seats, amounting to a one seat majority.
