Nova Scotia election: NDP Tammy Martin unseats Liberal David Wilton in Cape Breton Centre

NDP candidate has defeated Liberal incumbent David Wilton in Cape Breton Centre.

In 2015, Wilton was elected in a byelection after former NDP MLa Frank Corbett resigned. Wilton originally faced off against Corbett in the 2013 election.

Corbett held the riding for the NDP for almost two decades.

Prior to Corbett’s election, the riding was held by the Grits for a decade.

The riding includes the communities of New Waterford, the Reserve Mines and part of the town of Dominion.