Some Ile-Mercier residents say they’re waiting in limbo over flood damages

Dave Brown is an Ile Mercier resident. He uses his lunch break to clean out his basement from damage caused by flooding. And now he says he has to play an uneasy waiting game. Estimates on damage continue to trickle in. Firefighters said he could return home — for the time being.

There is confusion because some people say they haven't gotten experts to finish looking at key parts. Like foundations. @Global_Montreal — Billy Shields (@billyshields) May 30, 2017

“The foundation guy is coming Saturday,” Brown told Global News. “After that we’ll see.”

READ MORE: Quebec floods: Dozens of homes uninhabitable in the aftermath of flooding

Brown said firefighters originally told him to leave his home when floods reached the transformer under his home.

Dave Brown told to leave home after floods reached his transformer. Still waiting about foundation. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/RmtKGTcAmQ — Billy Shields (@billyshields) May 30, 2017

There is an overall feeling of uncertainty in some parts of the island, home to about 50 residences. It seems like only about half the residents have returned home, and firefighters are in the process of compiling new lists of homes that can be re-entered or must remain off limits.

On Ile-Mercier residents say they're still uncertain as to what exactly will happen to their homes. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/1EIli8nppY — Billy Shields (@billyshields) May 30, 2017

Some people stayed in their homes on the island in the thick of the worst flooding.

READ MORE: Quebec floods: Premier wants flood zone information made public

Neighbours say floods caved in the foundation of one home while the residents were still inside. It’s currently being marked with a red card as “uninhabitable.”

Ile-Mercier is part of the borough of Ile-Bizard-Ste-Genevieve. Borough officials didn’t return calls seeking comment by deadline.