Canada
May 30, 2017 6:26 pm
Updated: May 30, 2017 6:53 pm

Some Ile-Mercier residents say they’re waiting in limbo over flood damages

Billy Shields By Photojournalist  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Residents living on Île Mercier are finding out whether or not they can move back into their homes after the intense flooding in Quebec. As Global's Billy Shields reports, at least one man has been told his house’s foundation has been compromised.

Dave Brown is an Ile Mercier resident. He uses his lunch break to clean out his basement from damage caused by flooding. And now he says he has to play an uneasy waiting game. Estimates on damage continue to trickle in. Firefighters said he could return home — for the time being.

“The foundation guy is coming Saturday,” Brown told Global News. “After that we’ll see.”

Brown said firefighters originally told him to leave his home when floods reached the transformer under his home.

There is an overall feeling of uncertainty in some parts of the island, home to about 50 residences. It seems like only about half the residents have returned home, and firefighters are in the process of compiling new lists of homes that can be re-entered or must remain off limits.

Some people stayed in their homes on the island in the thick of the worst flooding.

Neighbours say floods caved in the foundation of one home while the residents were still inside. It’s currently being marked with a red card as “uninhabitable.”

Residents on Ile-Mercier are still anxious to find out what is going to happen to their homes.

Billy Shields/Global News

Ile-Mercier is part of the borough of Ile-Bizard-Ste-Genevieve. Borough officials didn’t return calls seeking comment by deadline.

