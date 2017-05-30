Winnipeg police make arrest in fatal stabbing on Kennedy Street

Dondre Grant, 22, was arrested by Winnipeg police in the stabbing murder of Jarso Ano that happened near Central Park.

Police were called to the 300 block of Kennedy Street on May 23 shortly after 3 p.m.

Ano, 22, was found outside an apartment building suffering from an upper body stab wound. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition where he later died.

Grant was arrested on Monday and faces a second degree murder charge.