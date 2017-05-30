RCMP confirm ‘sudden death’ in Coalhurst

RCMP confirmed to Global News Tuesday morning that they responded to a scene with a ‘sudden death.’ A large emergency response crew surrounded a home on 2nd street in Coalhurst Alberta Tuesday morning, dealing with a ‘serious incident’.

Coalhurst Fire responded to a small structure fire at the location at around 10:30 a.m. and RCMP later confirmed they were dealing with a ‘sudden death.’ RCMP wouldn’t confirm whether the deceased was male or female, but said that they will provide further updates after they receive autopsy results. The autopsy is expected to take place either Wednesday, or Thursday in Calgary.

Global News will provide more information as updates become available.