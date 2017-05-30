World
May 30, 2017 3:22 pm

Washington man taking selfie presumed dead after falling from waterfall

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH ABOVE: Dive Rescue and search-and-rescue crews are looking for a man who fell over a cliff at a Washington State park while trying to take a selfie.

A A

A Spokane man is missing and presumed dead after slipping from a cliff at Palouse Falls State Park.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened on Monday afternoon at the eastern Washington park.

READ MORE: The shocking stats surrounding selfie deaths and the team trying to save lives

Story continues below

KXLY-TV reports that the man fell off a ledge while taking a selfie with a young woman with whom he was visiting the park.

“It was boyfriend, girlfriend,” Josh Bunten of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said. “They were on a hike. My understanding is they were going to take a selfie and he slipped and fell in, down a cliff, about a 35-foot embankment.”

READ MORE: Here’s how your selfie could one day affect your life insurance

The woman told authorities that he hit a rock as he fell into the water, and was swept downstream.

The Columbia Basin Dive Rescue team planned to search for the man on Tuesday morning.

© 2017 The Associated Press

Report an error
Selfie
Selfie accident
selfie death
Spokane
Spokane death
Washington
Washington State

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News