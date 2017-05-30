Washington man taking selfie presumed dead after falling from waterfall
A Spokane man is missing and presumed dead after slipping from a cliff at Palouse Falls State Park.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened on Monday afternoon at the eastern Washington park.
READ MORE: The shocking stats surrounding selfie deaths and the team trying to save lives
KXLY-TV reports that the man fell off a ledge while taking a selfie with a young woman with whom he was visiting the park.
“It was boyfriend, girlfriend,” Josh Bunten of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said. “They were on a hike. My understanding is they were going to take a selfie and he slipped and fell in, down a cliff, about a 35-foot embankment.”
READ MORE: Here’s how your selfie could one day affect your life insurance
The woman told authorities that he hit a rock as he fell into the water, and was swept downstream.
The Columbia Basin Dive Rescue team planned to search for the man on Tuesday morning.
© 2017 The Associated Press
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.